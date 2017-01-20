Honda Classic 2017: Win a chance to play with a golf pro

SCR 2575 Palm Beach County tourism leaders are giving away the chance to play with a golf pro at this year's Honda Classic in hopes the contest will convince more sports enthusiasts vacation here. 030809 Spt honda wi Staff photo by Bill Ingram /The PBPost 0061626J WITH STORY TBA - Y.E. Yang tee shot at the seven tee during final round action of the 2009 Honda classic Sunday at PGA National, in Palm Beach Gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.