Hideki Matsuyama hopes to extend his hot streak

In this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama kisses the trophy after winning the 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. Matsuyama starts a new year at the SBS Tournament of Champions as the hottest player in golf with three straight victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.