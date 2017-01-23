Hampshire golfer included in Walker C...

Hampshire golfer included in Walker Cup squad

Hampshire's Scott Gregory has been included in an initial 19-man Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team to face the United States at Los Angeles Country Club in September. The 46th Walker Cup match will be played over the weekend of September 9-10 and GB&I will bid to retain the historic trophy after a record 16A1 2 - 9A1 2 victory over the USA at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015.

