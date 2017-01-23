Hampshire golfer included in Walker Cup squad
Hampshire's Scott Gregory has been included in an initial 19-man Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team to face the United States at Los Angeles Country Club in September. The 46th Walker Cup match will be played over the weekend of September 9-10 and GB&I will bid to retain the historic trophy after a record 16A1 2 - 9A1 2 victory over the USA at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|5 hr
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC