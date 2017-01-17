Golfer Danny Lee makes serious inroads at CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California
The Kiwi golfer has a share of second place after carding an 8-under par score of 64 in the second round at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday morning . Tied for 11th at 5-under after the opening round of the tournament, which formerly known as the Bob Hope Classic, Lee has now surged to be 13-under.
