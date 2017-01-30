Golf: Waite back to play in New Zealand

Kiwi PGA Professional, Grant Waite has been lured home to play in the LawnMaster Horizon Golf NZPGA Championship and the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in March. For Waite, now playing with success on the US Champions Tour, it is a homecoming with the New Zealand PGA at his home course at the Manawatu Golf Club on 2-5 March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.