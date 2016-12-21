Golf Update: Ryder Cup ace Chris Wood pays inspirational visit to the Glos county U18 squad
EUROPEAN Tour winner and Ryder Cup star Chris Wood made time to inspire some of Gloucestershire's best young golfers at the Burnham and Berrow Golf Club this week. Wood, from Bristol, came through the ranks as an amateur with the Gloucestershire Golf Union, and he was delighted to share his skills and experiences as he and a number of other professionals competed with the current U18 county boy's squad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC