Golf: Tokyo venue under fire for barring female members
A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members. The Japan Golf Council, unaffiliated with the sport's domestic governing body, the Japan Golf Association -- said on Tuesday that it had sent a letter to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach proposing an alternative venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|12 hr
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC