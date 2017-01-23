Golf: Tokyo venue under fire for barr...

Golf: Tokyo venue under fire for barring female members

Read more: Reuters

A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members. The Japan Golf Council, unaffiliated with the sport's domestic governing body, the Japan Golf Association -- said on Tuesday that it had sent a letter to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach proposing an alternative venue.

Chicago, IL

