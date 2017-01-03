Golf: Tigera s form, battle for top spot to dominate 2017 storylines

The new golf year begins with Jason Day and Tiger Woods seeking to overcome back issues, Rory McIlroy trying to shake off a bout of glandular fever and Hideki Matsuyama perhaps on the cusp of supplanting them all as the game's top dog. Nothing is likely to garner more publicity than whether Woods can finally resume a full schedule following 2015 back surgery, but speculation of his prospects will remain just that until his 2017 debut.

