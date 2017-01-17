Golf: Surprise package Bozzelli leads by one in California

Jan 19, 2017; La Quinta, CA, USA; Dominic Bozzelli and his caddie David O'Donovan line up a putt on the 9th green during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at PGA West Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Jan 19, 2017; La Quinta, CA, USA; Dominic Bozzelli putts on the 9th green during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at PGA West Stadium Course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.