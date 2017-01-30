Golf: Stuart 'Emperor' Jones was a 'nervous man'
The late Stuart "The Emperor" Jones, of Hastings, was touted as the best amateur golfer New Zealand ever had. PHOTO/FILE The late Stuart "Emperor" Jones had all the physical attributes of a spellbinding golfer but the rigours of professional or international existence would have tested his mettle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC