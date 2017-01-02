Golf news: Jack Nicklaus is bullish o...

Golf news: Jack Nicklaus is bullish on Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

Jack Nicklaus , the greatest golfer of all time, recently spoke with reporters about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy , two players the Golden Bear believes have a chance to one day surpass him. Woods, who turned 41 last week, has 14 major titles and in 2017 will resume his chase of Nicklaus' record of 18 after missing roughly 14 months because of two back procedures.

