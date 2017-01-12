Golf: Howell withdraws from BMW Sa Open

Golf: Howell withdraws from BMW Sa Open

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

DAVID Howell will extend his winter break into a sixth week after the Swindon golfer made a late withdrawal from this week's BMW SA Open. Howell was scheduled to return to action in the first tournament back in the new year at Glendower Golf Club in Gaunteng following the European Tour's hiatus over the festive season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Wed stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec '16 Mike Klais 1
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC