Golf: Howell withdraws from BMW Sa Open
DAVID Howell will extend his winter break into a sixth week after the Swindon golfer made a late withdrawal from this week's BMW SA Open. Howell was scheduled to return to action in the first tournament back in the new year at Glendower Golf Club in Gaunteng following the European Tour's hiatus over the festive season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Wed
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC