GOLF: Howell hails rise of Wiltshire's young guns
EUROPEAN Tour veteran David Howell has hailed the appearance of more players from Wiltshire at the highest levels of the sport. Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter have both made good progress since joining the European Tour, with the former claiming third place at the BMW SA Open last weekend.
