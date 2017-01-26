GOLF: Howell falters after strong sta...

GOLF: Howell falters after strong start in Qatar

DAVID Howell enjoyed a solid if unspectacular start to the Qatar Masters this morning with a one-under-par opening round. Swindon golfer Howell recorded three birdies and two bogeys en route to a first-round 71 and is currently inside the top 60 on the leaderboard with a hefty clutch of players still out on the course at Doha Golf Club.

