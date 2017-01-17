GOLF: Howell back in the swing of things
DAVID Howell admits he is looking forward to getting his 2017 campaign going again as he prepares for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The 41-year-old withdrew from last weekend's BMW SA Open due to family reasons, but is raring to go after more than a month's rest from the game.
