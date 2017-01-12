Golf: Chilean amateur Gana wins Maste...

Golf: Chilean amateur Gana wins Masters spot with playoff win

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Teenager Toto Gana of Chile sank a two-foot birdie putt to book a spot at this year's Masters with a gripping playoff victory at the third Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama City on Sunday. Gana, 19, clinched the title on the second extra hole at Club de Golf de Panama to edge out compatriot Joaquin Niemann and Mexican Alvaro Ortiz.

