Golf Channel's slo-mo cam pretends viewers are the experts
Tiger Woods missed the cut this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first missed cut at Torrey Pines in his career. For example, TV thinks that, unlike the best coaches and most advanced technology in the world, we know, at a glance, what is wrong with Tiger Woods' swing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Fri
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC