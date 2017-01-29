Golf Channel's slo-mo cam pretends vi...

Golf Channel's slo-mo cam pretends viewers are the experts

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Tiger Woods missed the cut this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, his first missed cut at Torrey Pines in his career. For example, TV thinks that, unlike the best coaches and most advanced technology in the world, we know, at a glance, what is wrong with Tiger Woods' swing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Fri Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec '16 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec '16 ThomasA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC