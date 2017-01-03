Gauteng Premier fails to pitch for golf date with Rory McIlroy
While it would be every golf enthusiast's dream to play with the second best golfer in the world - Rory McIlroy - the premier of Gauteng David Makhura did not make his 6.30am Pro-am tee time in the SA Open at Glendower Golf Club on Tuesday. McIlroy was left waiting when the field teed off promptly on time in the early morning, but the four-time Major winner was forced to carry on without Makhura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec '16
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC