Gauteng Premier fails to pitch for golf date with Rory McIlroy

While it would be every golf enthusiast's dream to play with the second best golfer in the world - Rory McIlroy - the premier of Gauteng David Makhura did not make his 6.30am Pro-am tee time in the SA Open at Glendower Golf Club on Tuesday. McIlroy was left waiting when the field teed off promptly on time in the early morning, but the four-time Major winner was forced to carry on without Makhura.

