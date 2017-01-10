Gary Anderson keeps World Darts Champ...

Gary Anderson keeps World Darts Championship defence on track with...

Mirror.co.uk

Bravedart Gary Anderson won the clash of the tartans and is now on the verge of a remarkable hat-trick - wham, bam, have a dram. Trebles all round? Defending champion Anderson stayed on course for his third consecutive title at the William Hill PDC world championship with a 6-3 win against fellow Scot Peter Wright in the semi-finals.

