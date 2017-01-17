Future Black Cap? Or gun golfer? Sporting options for All Black skipper's new son
All Blacks captain Kieran Read has risen to the top of world rugby, but what is the most sensible sporting option for his infant son? OPINION: It's a natural human impulse for every parent to want their child to aspire to a higher standard of living. Kieran Read may be All Blacks captain, but the former schoolboy cricket star has already tagged his new-born son "a future Black Cap".
