From the Bunker: Warm snap is perfect for golf
Last weekend had ice and snow on the greens, while this weekend there are temperatures in the 70s and it is just perfect for golf. People were starting to get a little antsy to get out and get some air, and it was just superb golfing weather.
Anniston Star.
