Former fighter pilot now focuses on golf swing

20 hrs ago

John Turk spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force flying fighter jets and making split-second decisions. His life and that of his fellow pilots depended upon him making the proper calls.So it wasn't much of a surprise when Turk, the 2016 Southern Nevada Golf Association senior division player of year, admitted short putts don't rattle him.

Chicago, IL

