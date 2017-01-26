Former fighter pilot now focuses on golf swing
John Turk spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force flying fighter jets and making split-second decisions. His life and that of his fellow pilots depended upon him making the proper calls.So it wasn't much of a surprise when Turk, the 2016 Southern Nevada Golf Association senior division player of year, admitted short putts don't rattle him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Wed
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Tue
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC