Former champion John Lister returns to Russley for Golf Classic
In the history of tournament golf around the world such a feat has only been matched by one other golfer - Tiger Woods who won the Bay Hill Invitation tournament from 2000 to 2003. Between 1972 and 1977, South Canterbury-born Lister won 10 of the 25 four round tournaments played in New Zealand, including three PGA Championships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC