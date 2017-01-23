First golf course designed by Arnold ...

First golf course designed by Arnold Palmer on sale for millions

Read more: CBS Sports

Indian Lake Golf Club was Palmer's first design way back in the 1960s, and it is now being sold. The club is located just outside of Somerset, Pennsylvania, which is about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh.

