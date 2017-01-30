Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open
The Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale is next on the PGA Tour slate. Known for its rowdy 16th hole, the WMPO also has produced some great moments in recent years, including Phil Mickelson's near-59, Brooks Koepka's first career Tour win in 2015, and Hideki Matsuyama's battle with Rickie Fowler last year.
