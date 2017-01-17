England's Tommy Fleetwood hails Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship comeback win
England's Tommy Fleetwood has a Masters debut in his sights after a brilliant burst of scoring helped secure his second European Tour title in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Fleetwood carded a closing 67 to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of US Open champion Dustin Johnson - who eagled the last - and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.
