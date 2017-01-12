Eales cops golf title in one-shot victory over Gillis

Englishman Paul Eales scored a nail-biting one-shot victory to win his first Jamaica Open Golf title as the 50th staging came to a climactic end at the Half Moon course in Rose Hall on Saturday. The 53-year-old from Liverpool shot a three over par 75 on Saturday for a total of one under 215 score, the only player under par for the three rounds and was presented with the majestic Jamaica Open trophy and a cheque for US$17,000.

