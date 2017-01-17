Dustin Johnson shoots 64, moves into contention in Abu Dhabi
Over his jet lag and familiar with the golf course, Dustin Johnson is finally a real factor at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The U.S. Open champion shot an 8-under-par 64 in the third round on Saturday to catapult into title contention in his first event of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC