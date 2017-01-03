Dustin Johnson puts great year behind him, ready to move on

For all his power and athleticism, Dustin Johnson doesn't get enough credit for his remarkable ability to quickly forget the past. The day after he lost a chance to win the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits by grounding his club in sand without realizing it was a bunker, Johnson was on a boat in the Atlantic throwing down a few beers with his buddies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.