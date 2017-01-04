Donald Trump holds a driver up on the...

Donald Trump holds a driver up on the 11th green of his newly-acquired Ocean Trails Golf Club

Donald Trump's name is on 17 golf properties around the world, and he claims to be a three handicap. He was a skilled first basemen for the baseball team at the New York Military Academy in the early 1960s and also competed in basketball, football, soccer, bowling and wrestling.

Chicago, IL

