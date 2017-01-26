Croquet-style putting is golf's latest rules debate
Croquet-style putting is golf's latest rules debate Pro golfer's bizarre croquet-style is golf's latest rules debate Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/bryson-dechambeau-putting-technique-putter-nonconforming/ It's not all that unusual from other sports, to be fair, but in golf there's always a strong element of maintaining the spirit of the game. It was the motivation behind the USGA and R&A's clampdown on anchored putters, and if Bryson DeChambeau's latest experiment proves short-lived , it'll surely be a factor in that clamp down, too.
