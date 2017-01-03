CRAWFORD | Louisville's Justin Thomas is on a roll -- earns second PGA Tour win of season in Maui

Things could get a little rowdy in Waikiki tonight. Louisville native Justin Thomas, a former golf standout from the University of Alabama, says he'll get together with tour buddies and 'Bama alums Trey Mullinax and Bud Cauley, to watch the Crimson Tide face Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game.

