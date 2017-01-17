Country Club golfers all smiles following Justin Thomas' record breaking win
LOUISVILLE, KY History was made in Hawaii as Justin Thomas, 23, became the youngest pro to shoot a 59, finishing the Sony Open on Sunday with six birdies - 27 under par - and 253 for the tournament, a PGA Tour record. Harmony Landing assistant golf professional Will Schneider said, "Anybody coming in the door without fail, first thing out of their mouth is about Justin."
