Could this golfer be the next Swedish sporting hero?

After his stellar finish to 2016, which saw him win four European Tour tournaments, Alex Noren is the man to watch at this week's Qatar Masters. In-form Noren, the world number 10, is the highest ranked player in a Doha field which also includes former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, Rafa Cabrera Bello and in-form Tommy Fleetwood.

