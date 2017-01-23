Could this golfer be the next Swedish...

Could this golfer be the next Swedish sporting hero?

16 hrs ago Read more: The Local

After his stellar finish to 2016, which saw him win four European Tour tournaments, Alex Noren is the man to watch at this week's Qatar Masters. In-form Noren, the world number 10, is the highest ranked player in a Doha field which also includes former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, Rafa Cabrera Bello and in-form Tommy Fleetwood.

