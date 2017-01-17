Chile amateur goes from no big victories to Masters
Toto Gana hit what he described as the "best shot I've hit in my whole life," a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie to win the Latin America Amateur Championship and earn a trip to the Masters in April. Asked what his greatest achievement in golf was before his victory in Panama, the 19-year-old from Chile said: "I didn't have any achievements, to be honest.
