Canadian Adam Hadwin shoots 13-under 59 in CareerBuilder

Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under 59 on Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days. In cool, clear conditions in the desert after rain the previous two days, the 29-year-old Canadian reached 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par - making a 3-footer - from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.

