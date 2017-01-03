Broken Sound Club Tops 2017 Environme...

Broken Sound Club Tops 2017 Environmental Leaders in Golf Honors for Best Overall and National Private Golf Courses in the Country Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Fla., a 5-Star Platinum Club of America , has been chosen as the Overall and National Private recipient of the 2017 Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards , which are presented annually by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and Golf Digest in partnership with Syngenta and Rain Bird's Golf Division .

