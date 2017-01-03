Broken Sound Club Tops 2017 Environmental Leaders in Golf Honors for Best Overall and National Private Golf Courses in the Country Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Fla., a 5-Star Platinum Club of America , has been chosen as the Overall and National Private recipient of the 2017 Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards , which are presented annually by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and Golf Digest in partnership with Syngenta and Rain Bird's Golf Division .

