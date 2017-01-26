Brittany Lincicome shoots 9-under 64....

Brittany Lincicome shoots 9-under 64. leads LPGA Tour opener

Brittany Lincicome shot a tournament-record 9-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic. Lincicome played a six-hole stretch at Ocean Club in 6 under, capping the run with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

