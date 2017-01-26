Brandt Snedeker, Patrick Rodgers tied for lead at Torrey
Brandt Snedeker watches his tee shot on the first hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Brandt Snedeker watches his tee shot on the first hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Fri
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC