Blind date for Pampling leads to wife, mother, psychologist

Angela Pampling watches her husband, Rod Pampling, of Australia, on the third green during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Rod Pampling met his wife, a clinical psychologist in Australia, on a blind date and after they were married he asked her to work with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.