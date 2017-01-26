Best part about golf for CBS crew is ...

Best part about golf for CBS crew is that anything can happen on every shot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Golf is a grind. The years are long and the seasons seemingly last forever. It is the most year-around sport that exists on the calendar these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... 44 min Lawrence Wolf 4
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Wed bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec '16 ThomasA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC