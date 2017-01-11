Bernard Langer honored as PGA Tour Champions' player of year
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Bernhard Langer received the Jack Nicklaus Award on Wednesday as the PGA Tour Champions' player of the year for the third straight season and record sixth time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|22 hr
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC