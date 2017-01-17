Australian golfer Cameron Smith poised for return to PGA form after shaking off intestinal illness
Australian youngster Cameron Smith is raring to rediscover his career-best golf after shaking off an intestinal illness that plagued the majority of his 2016 US PGA Tour campaign. The 23-year-old is among seven Australians in the Californian desert this week to contest the CareerBuilder Challenge, starting Friday AEDT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC