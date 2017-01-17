Australian golfer Cameron Smith poise...

Australian golfer Cameron Smith poised for return to PGA form after shaking off intestinal illness

35 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australian youngster Cameron Smith is raring to rediscover his career-best golf after shaking off an intestinal illness that plagued the majority of his 2016 US PGA Tour campaign. The 23-year-old is among seven Australians in the Californian desert this week to contest the CareerBuilder Challenge, starting Friday AEDT.

