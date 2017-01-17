August National legend Jeff Knox to be inducted into Georgia's Golf Hall of Fame
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez became the latest members elected into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but on Saturday, a bigger legend -- at least, when it comes to golf fans -- will get a special induction of his own. Jeff Knox will officially be enshrined in the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame, and for good reason.
