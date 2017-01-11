Arnold Palmer's first signature golf ...

Arnold Palmer's first signature golf course up for sale

Indian Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course located in Somerset County, is looking for new ownership. Palmer, who won seven major titles before becoming a prominent golf course designer among other successful business ventures, died last September at age 87. Palmer started work on Indian Lake in 1964, with a nine-hole course opening in 1967.

Chicago, IL

