Arnold Palmer's first signature golf course up for sale
Indian Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course located in Somerset County, is looking for new ownership. Palmer, who won seven major titles before becoming a prominent golf course designer among other successful business ventures, died last September at age 87. Palmer started work on Indian Lake in 1964, with a nine-hole course opening in 1967.
