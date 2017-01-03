All set for 50th Ja Open Golf Champs

Prize money totalling US$100,000 will be up for grabs at the 50th Jamaica Open Golf Championship which tees off with a pro-am event at the Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay, St James, next Wednesday. The pro-am event will give local amateurs the benefit of playing with professional golfers ahead of the main tournament, a 54-hole stroke-play event set to get under way next Thursday.

