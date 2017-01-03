All set for 50th Ja Open Golf Champs
Prize money totalling US$100,000 will be up for grabs at the 50th Jamaica Open Golf Championship which tees off with a pro-am event at the Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay, St James, next Wednesday. The pro-am event will give local amateurs the benefit of playing with professional golfers ahead of the main tournament, a 54-hole stroke-play event set to get under way next Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec '16
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC