Alexander: Hudson Swafford ends his drought
LA QUINTA >> It's safe to assume that Hudson Swafford's main claim to fame will no longer be getting mixed up with his former University of Georgia teammate, Harris English. Going into the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge, Swafford had no victories in three-plus tour seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC