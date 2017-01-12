After whirlwind season, Hearn and DeL...

After whirlwind season, Hearn and DeLaet hope for a straightforward 2017

After a whirlwind 2016 that included a trip to the Rio Olympics, Canadian golfers David Hearn and Graham DeLaet are looking forward to a more straightforward year on the PGA Tour. Both Hearn, 37, and DeLaet, who turns 35 on Sunday, are aware of the expectations they face as they chase a first Tour win.

