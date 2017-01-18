Adam Scott wants course and distance ...

Adam Scott wants course and distance balance in golf

Golf has come a long way since Tiger Woods changed the nature of the sport following his maiden major triumph 20 years ago - courses are longer, players are fitter and equipment is advancing as quickly as technology will allow. Fans, however, are divided on what they want to see at the big events with the ones that love nothing more than an endless stream of birdies opposed by those who delight when the top players struggle to break par in semi-hurricane conditions.

