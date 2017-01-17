Abu Dhabi leader Hatton proves major ...

Abu Dhabi leader Hatton proves major displays were no fluke

11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Tyrrell Hatton grabbed the consciousness of the wider golfing public with his top-10 finishes at the British Open and U.S. PGA Championship last year. Hatton, a 25-year-old from England, followed up his impressive performances in the majors by winning his first senior title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finishing second at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.

